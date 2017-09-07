Concerns for Northampton man who was last seen in the town centre yesterday

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about a missing Northampton man who was last seen in the town centre. ae a man who has gone missing in the town.

Paul Woodall, 54, was last seen in the town centre at 11.45am yesterday, Wednesday, September 6, and has not returned home.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned about Mr Woodall’s welfare and are urging him to make contact with them. They would also like anyone who may have seen Mr Woodall in the last 24 hours to call them.

Mr Woodall is white, 6ft, with short dark brown hair, with brown eyes, a pale complexion and of stocky build.

He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a blue t-shirt and grey jumper at the time he went missing.

Mr Woodall, or anyone who may have seen him, is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.