Concern over missing boy, 14, with links to Kettering, Wellingborough and Daventry

Police are appealing for a missing 14-year-old boy, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to get in touch.

Dane Osbourne went missing on Saturday, December 17, and is believed to have been seen in Kettering yesterday (Tuesday).

He has links with Kettering, Wellingborough and Daventry

Dane was wearing a grey Adidas tracksuit top with blue stripes, a grey/blue baseball cap with a Nike tick, grey tracksuit bottoms and red Nike Air Jordan trainers.

A police spokesman said: “We are appealing for Dane, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to contact police on 101.”