Competition giving you the chance to win a Northamptonshire house for £2 is open

The prize draw in which entrants can pay £2 to be in with a chance of winning a five bedroom terraced house in Northamptonshire has opened, attracting interest from Germany and America in the process.

Last week Kirstie Searle, from Daventry, announced that she had created the raffle to win her Lang Farm property, giving the winner the opportunity to not only buy a house for £2, but also not have to pay any stamp duty or mortgage payments either.

Since then some have been critical of Mrs Searle's decision to set the minimum amount of entrants at 500,000, as they believe that the house is not worth £1million.

However, Mrs Searle made it clear that it did not reflect the value of the house, and that the minimum tally was necessary to help cover her costs.

"I have to pay for solicitors, the payment provider, the web provider, and the stamp duty.

"I’m not going to be a millionaire. I’d love to be that would be awesome, but I think I shall continue buying a lottery ticket for that."

Should the 500,000 total not be met, a draw for the house could still be made depending on the total amount of entrants, or the deadline for entry could be extended, or the prize could become cash only.

So far more than 600 people have applied, and Mrs Searle was shocked and surprised to see some hailing from Germany and America.

The house is situated on a Lang Farm development, is a five bedroomed detached home with a generous lounge and dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, utility and downstairs cloakroom, two en-suites and a family bathroom.

There is also a storage garage, off road parking for three cars, a rear garden on a corner plot and UPVC double glazing and gas central heating.

The draw will run until midday on November 1, 2017.

Last week Mrs Searle said: “House prices are so expensive and the thought of owning a house without a mortgage would be such a weight off someone’s mind.

“With university fees and everything else the chances of happily buying a house and not having those arguments about affording things, I thought it would be so nice for someone to have that.”

She added: “I just thought it would be so nice for someone not to worry about whether they’re paying the mortgage this month.

“There are just so many grotty things when you listen to the news that it would just be great for someone to get something nice.”

£10,000 donations to three charities will also be made with the money received in the draw, Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens, Alzheimer’s Society, and Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.

For more information on how to enter and to view the terms and conditions, visit www.winthishouse.co.uk.