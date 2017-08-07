Company comment fuels speculation around Coast to Coast replacement restaurant

A new steakhouse set for Northampton is part of a brands plan to turn around its ailing fortune.

Firejacks - The Restaurant Group's (TRG) new pilot concept - tag-lined, 'Meat, Fire, Friends' is currently under renovation in Sixfields Leisure with ads for jobs already published.

But a spokesman for Firejacks has told the Chronicle & Echo that "the company will not comment on Firejacks until they are ready to do so."

One job advert for the Northampton-based restaurant says Firejacks will create "really warm, relaxed setting, with a vibrant buzz of energy, that could almost feel like you're sitting around a campfire laughing, sharing good times and great food straight from the fire with family or friends."

"We pride ourselves on serving the best steak and burgers in the area. We’re fresh, fun, and friendly."

Earlier this year, trade press, MCA Insight reported: 'TGR appointed Murray McGowan formerly of Costa and KFC, to the newly created role of managing director across its leisure division.

'In his new role, McGowan, who joined TGR on 5 June, is overseeing the turnaround of the group's Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito and Coast to Coast brands.

'In March, the company said said all three of its major brands - Frankie and Benny's, Chiquito and Coast to Coast - underperformed in 2016 but stressed a robust plan was in plan was in place to turn them around'.