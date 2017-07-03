Company born in Northampton and now spread across Europe celebrates its 30th anniversary

Northampton business BACA Workwear & Safety is celebrating 30 years of successful trading.

The independently run safety and work wear specialists staged a day of 30th birthday celebration activities and charity fundraising at its offices in Moulton Park.

Northampton deputy mayor Councillor Tony Ansell was guest of honour at the event where he congratulated members of the BACA team and toured the facilities before helping with a BACA birthday cake cutting ceremony to mark the company’s momentous milestone.

The official birthday event, which took place earlier this month, launched a week of celebrations including charity fundraising activities, special sales, promotions and offers for trade customers plus members of the public visiting the company’s expanding onsite shop.

Since its humble beginnings, operating from a garage in Northampton, BACA’s expanded extensively over three decades relocating to larger premises within the town. During its 30-year history the businesses has successfully supplied millions of industrial work wear garments, high viz products and safety solutions providing vital protection to workers operating in numerous industries.

The celebrating company continues to expand its operations beyond its HQ in Northampton with newly launched Northern offices in Hull and Preston and new bases throughout Europe.

BACA’s managing director, Marc Calder, said: “The drive and desire for BACA to continue its successful growth commercially carries on gaining momentum.

“Reaching our 30th birthday is a major milestone we wanted to celebrate with our hardworking staff, valued customers and members of the public. BACA’s heritage and roots remain firmly here in Northampton.

“However the company continues to evolve and expand with additional locations here in the UK and further afield in Europe. These are exciting times for the company and we were delighted Northampton’s deputy mayor could join us for our special celebrations."

Councillor Ansell said: “I am delighted to have been invited as the deputy mayor of Northampton to celebrate the pearl anniversary of BACA work wear and safety and would like to congratulate everyone connected with this company on reaching this milestone.

“Being in business myself I am well aware of the challenges that we have had to face during turbulent times over the years and it is wonderful to see a long established business thriving within this town. Just looking at some of the reviews of this company it shows that you have a wonderful knowledge of the business and provide a great service.

“On behalf of the mayor and everyone at Northampton Borough Council I would therefore just like to commend BACA on this milestone and wish you continued success for many years to come.”

BACA continues to expand its ranges and services specialising in providing bespoke, branded garments to organisations, schools and businesses alongside offering a rapid personalised embroidery service.

Its pioneering protective products include its exclusive Veltuff range, a comprehensive collection of high performance, safety solutions including safety clothing, footwear, PPE equipment and gloves. BACA is the UK’s sole suppliers of the premium protective range.