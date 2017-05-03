Commuters should expect traffic delays on major route into Northampton following crash

Motorists are being warned of severe delays into Northampton this morning following an accident at the Barnes Meadow Interchange.

The Barnes Meadow exit slip road eastbound has been closed due to a vehicle "on its side", reports the AA.

All emergency services are now at the scene.

AA Traffic News has said there are severe delays of 22 minutes on the A45 Nene Valley Way eastbound between A45 and A5095 Nene Valley Way with drivers expected to be travelling at an average speed of 10 mph.

Traffic is having to exit at Riverside retail park.