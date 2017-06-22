Community engagement officers visit Northampton mosques for holy month of Ramadan

Northamptonshire Police officers have been spending time at Northampton's mosques for the month of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast from dawn until dusk.

Over the past few weeks, community engagement officers have been attending local Muslim community events across the town, including the iftar gatherings, the customary meal at dusk for opening the fast.

Chief Constable Simon Edens at the Kettering Muslim Association.

The gatherings were organised by the Dialogue Society, Northampton Bangladeshi Association and Northampton University.

Community engagement officer DC Rachel Packman, said: “Ramadhan is an important time in the Islamic calendar. Our visits to various communities over this time have given us an opportunity to provide reassurance and discuss any current concerns in light of recent national events.”

Chief Constable Simon Edens also joined the community engagement officers at the Kettering Muslim Association along with other members of the community.