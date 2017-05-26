Communal changing room proposed for Northampton swimming pool to make it closer to 'original 1930s style'

A Northampton swimming pool is having its separate male and female changing rooms ripped out and renovated to make a communal "changing village".

The Mounts Baths Leisure Centre, in Upper Mounts, Northampton, will be redesigned to have a 1,000 square metre open-plan changing room with partitioned cubicles.

The lines in red mark where walls will be knocked down.

By pulling out the existing partition walls, which were built in the 1970s, architects hope to return the Baths, which is run by Northampton Leisure Trust, to its 'original 1930's layout'.

The proposals by PHP architects say: "[Mounts Baths] is a fine example of a modern-movement swimming pool with a bold, stepped front façade in fine, jointed ashlared stone. Internally, the space is richly decorated in an Art Deco style especially the hot rooms and has an iconic parabolic arched pool hall.

"The proposal has no impact on the historic fabric of the building and in fact responds closer to the original 1930’s layout than is current."

A consultation period has begun after planning permission was submitted to Northampton Borough Council on May 16. Local history groups have been invited to comment on the plans.

The consultation period ends on June 7.