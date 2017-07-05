Commissioner visits Northamptonshire to meet victims of crime

The victims’ commissioner has visited Northamptonshire as part of her commitment to spend time with every police and crime commissioner area by March 2019.

Baroness Helen Newlove was appointed in March 2013 and works to promote the interests of victims and witnesses; encourage good practice in the treatment of victims and witnesses, and keep under review the operation of the Code of Practice for Victims.

During her trip to the county on Thursday, June 22, she met with the Northamptonshire's police and crime commissioner Stephen Mold, Chief Constable Simon Edens and spoke directly users of Voice - a free service aimed at supporting victims and witnesses in the county.

Baroness Newlove said: “It is so important that victims and their families receive the emotional support they need and have access to information to help them through their criminal justice journey. The opportunity for me to visit services and hear people’s experiences face-to-face is essential - and will ultimately lead to improving services for victims and witnesses.

“This visit enabled me to spend time with Voice: children and young people service, speaking to young people and listening to their heartbreaking stories of being bullied, intimidated and assaulted.

"It was so humbling to learn about the therapeutic methods they were being given to empower them, and how the service also supports parents throughout all of this."

The baroness also met with a victim of child sexual exploitation, who is receiving support from the county's RISE team – a multi-agency unit specialising in reducing sex crimes committed against children.

Police and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold said: “I am determined that the services we offer to victims and witnesses of crime are seamless and can meet the different needs of communities across our county.

"It is vital that every victim is provided with the support they need to cope, recover and thrive. We are pleased that Baroness Newlove came to hear about the work we are doing here in Northamptonshire.”