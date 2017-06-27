Collisions, roadworks, congestion causing major delays into Northampton this morning

Motorists are facing long delays driving into Northampton this morning due to a number of bumps around town.

Drivers heading north into town on the A45 are facing delays of 15 minutes and more due to heavy congestion, stretching back to junction 15 of the M1.

South of the M1 junction, Northampton Road is blocked up all the way back to Roade.

A number of collisions around the town are creating delays elsewhere also.

Saint James Mill Road is partially blocked due to an accident at the junction with Lincoln Road.

Kingsley Road is partially blocked and there is heavy traffic due to a collision on the A5095 Kingsley Road, at Masefield Way.

There are also severe delays of 20 minutes and more, now easing, on the A508 Kingsthorpe Road southbound in Semilong. The average speed is currently 5 mph.