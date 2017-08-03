College students raise £1,500 for young carers in Northamptonshire

Students at Northampton College have helped raise £1,500 for a county charity – with the money earmarked to help young people who look after their parents or grandparents.

Proceeds from ticket sales and programmes sold at end-of-year shows by musical theatre and arts students helped raise the huge total for Northamptonshire Carers.

The donation will be used to help fund a range of activities for young carers, such as workshops or respite sessions.

Julie Teckman, head of the School of the Arts at Northampton College, said: “Northamptonshire Carers is an incredible organisation which does an amazing job supporting the local community.

"Our students have done fantastically well to raise so much money and it’s good to know that money will be put to such good use and will make a real difference to young people’s lives.”

Students held a range of end-of-year performances and exhibitions to showcase their work from the past 12 months, including a musical theatre show which included songs from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Chicago.

Jo Johnson, the schools development worker for Northamptonshire Carers, said: “This donation came out of the blue and is an amazing gesture from the students. Young people can often be ‘hidden’ carers – doing a tough job without any real recognition.

“This funding will allow us to lay on activities which can take some of the pressure off them, signpost them to a support network and show their work is appreciated.”

For more information on courses available at Northampton College, visit www.northamptoncollege.ac.uk.