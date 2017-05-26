Coins and jewellery worth more than £10k stolen from Northampton home

Burglars broke into a Northampton property while the owners were on holiday and escaped with jewellery and collectable coins worth more than £10,000.

The break-in happened in Prestbury Road, Duston, sometime between 10am on May 18 and midday on May 22.

The burglar gained entry through a conservatory before carrying out an untidy search of the house and escaping with the haul of stolen property.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.