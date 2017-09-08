Cocaine dealers who brought close to £1m of drugs into Northampton will share 50-year prison term

A drug gang who imported close to £1million of high-purity cocaine into Northampton have been sentenced to a total of 50 years between them.

Leader Andrew Morales, of Irons Road, Harlestone, and his right-hand man Barry Moylan, of Hidcote Road, East Hunsbury conspired to bring in 10 kilograms of the uncut drug into Northampton from the north west of England between April and September last year.

Andrew Morales.

The cocaine was mixed with a cutting agent by former soldier Clive Andrews at his address in Moira, Derbyshire before being passed on for sale on the streets of Northampton. The drugs, once cut, would have had a street value of around £900,000.

During the eight-month period last year, police tracked the men making 10 separate deals with their partners in Warrington, led by dealer Richard Gray.

Yesterday the six men involved in the operation, including two other couriers, were handed substantial custodial sentences at Northampton Crown Court totalling 50 years and six months.

Judge Michael Fowler said: "It was by any standard a very substantial operation.

Richard Gray.

"On each occasion, these defendants were supplying a market; fulfilling a need for the distribution of the drugs and giving into their greed to profit from a business that damages others and profits in a very calculated way.

"That's why these offences are so awful.

"It is a profit made from the addictions others suffer."

Morales, described as a "family man" during mitigation, was handed 10 years and six months in prison for his leading role in the conspiracy.

Cash seized at one of the addresses.

Prosecutor Jonathan Cox described the 36-year-old as living a lavish lifestyle with his ill-gotten gains and driving "high-performance" cars.

But defending for him, Timothy Forte, said: "He is a man who worked and was working through this time period.

"He was a family man and a man who made a sizeable mistake."

Moylan, who kept a stun gun disguised as a torch in his kitchen, was sentenced eight years and nine months for his supporting role.

Cocaine seized by police.

Warrington man Richard Gray, described as a substantial cocaine dealer by prosecutor Jonathan Cox, was given 12 years and four months in jail.

Drug cutter Andrews was handed a seven-year sentence, while courier Asa Beasley, 36, of Leatherworks Way, Little Billing was given six years.

All the men received credit for earlier guilty pleas except for Raymond Gray, who lost his case during trial and claimed to have only took part in two of the courier runs as a favour to his big brother Richard.

He received a seven-and-a-half year sentence.

A proceeds of crime hearing at a later date will decide how much money the men have to pay back of their ill-gotten gains.

Raymond Gray.

Barry Moylan.