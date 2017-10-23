Cobblers to reduce prices for next month's FA Cup clash

Northampton Town has reduced ticket prices for the visit of Scunthorpe United to Sixfields in the first round of the FA Cup.

Tickets for the 3pm kick-off on Saturday, November 4 will be priced at £15 for adults, £12 65+, £5 under 18 and free for under 7s.

Season ticket holders can purchase their tickets now from Sixfields or via ntfcdirect.co.uk, and will go on unlimited general sale from 10am on Thursday, October 26.

The club has also announced that the club's annual service of remembrance will take place at the Walter Tull Memorial, before the game.

The service will take place at 2pm, and all supporters are invited to attend.