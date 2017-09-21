Cobblers players and Northampton pupils unveil new school library double-decker bus

A double-decker bus has been revamped into 'The Reading Journey' library where children between four and 19 years old can study at a Northampton school.

Wootton Hall Park School, which opened in September 2016, held an opening ceremony on Wednesday, September 20 to mark the occasion with special guests from Northampton Town Football Club.

Youngsters aged between four and 19-years-old have the opportunity to use the bus.

Principal Dan Rosser said: “At Wootton Park School we are extremely passionate about giving young people the opportunity to read and enjoy literature and we are very proud of our new library bus.

“Just eight school weeks ago, the concept of ‘The Reading Journey’ library bus was born and it is incredible that it already graces the area at the front of the school, ready to be enjoyed by our learners.

"We are sincerely grateful to the generosity of individuals and companies from the school community and the wider local community who have made the whole project possible. Their generosity has certainly increased and improved the life chances for all of our learners, as a love of reading will encourage a love of learning and will take our learners on a fabulous journey.”

Wootton Park School is located at Wootton Hall Park and will move to its new permanent home in September 2019.

A sneak peek inside the bus.

Kelvin Thomas, Chairman of Northampton Town Football Club said: “We were delighted to be able to help Wootton Park School open their new library facility.

"As a club we are proud of our excellent relationships with many local schools on a number of levels and we are particularly proud to be asked to open new facilities for the children to enjoy.

"We wish the staff and pupils of Wootton Park School every success and we are looking forward to working with them moving forward.”