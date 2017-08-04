Cobblers fans celebrate Amazon Daventry donation

Supporters of Northampton Town Football Club who use wheelchairs or who require accessible seating at games will benefit next season after a donation from the Amazon team in Daventry.

The Amazon team is helping the club to assist supporters who use wheelchairs or require accessible seating at games with the £2,000 donation.

Lisa Hust (NTFC commercial exec.), Kinga Jastrzebska (Amazon Daventry), Daventry Fulfilment Centre manager David Tindal, James Whiting (NTFC chief executive) and Rachel Kelly (Amazon Daventry) with supporter Mustafa El-Bayati

From the start of the season, Northampton Town Football Club will mark out the accessible seating area to ensure every supporter can find a safe place to watch their team compete at Sixfields Stadium.

Speaking on the donation, Amazon Daventry general manager, David Tindal, said: “A football club is often the heartbeat of a community, giving local people something to support and be proud of.

"We’re delighted to support Northampton Town Football Club and help make sure that everyone can attend games and enjoy them safely.

"The team at Amazon in Daventry would like to wish the club the best of luck for the new season.”

The donation forms part of the ‘Amazon in the Community’ programme whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

In addition to the funds to support additional seating, Amazon also provided the club with ponchos to help supporters in the area stay dry.

Caroline Lucy, commercial & marketing manager from Northampton Town Football Club added: “We met with Amazon in Daventry to learn more about their community initiatives and it became clear there was a perfect opportunity for both organisations to do something really positive for all our supporters who need accessible seating or who attend in wheelchairs.

“This is a global brand working locally, joining our community and making a real positive impact for our supporters. On behalf of everyone here at the club I’d like to thank David and his team for their generosity.”