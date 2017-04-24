Cobblers coaches train Northampton school children for EFL community day

Coaches from Northampton Town will be running workshops with school children to mark the English Football League's Community Day of Action.

The campaign, which takes place on Tuesday April 25, involves all 72 EFL clubs across the country.

Cobblers are spending the day visiting St James Primary School in Northampton, where the club's coaches will spend time coaching the children some football skills, while some of the first team players will pop along after training for a question and answer session with the pupils.

The Northampton Town Community Trust comes into contact with more than 50,000 people each year.

Its work covers social inclusion and disability programmes, coaching for players with Downs Syndrome, coaching for players to improve their mental health, the Extra Time group which allows members to meet and take part in a regular activity each Monday, Women's and Girls football, school holiday camps, sports provisions for schools to cover teaching staff during their 10 percent PPA non-contact time as well as pre-school, in school and post school clubs.

"We are immensely proud of our work in the community," said Chairman Kelvin Thomas.

"One of the commitments we made when we took over was to expand the club's community work and we now have a vibrant, diverse, extensive community programme.

"From the very young, through our school work, to the not so young, through our Extra Time programme, we are proud of the work we do, the fun and happiness we bring and the way we use the power of football to educate and entertain."