Club to host charity cabaret for Northampton drag artist who passed away

A kind-hearted man is set to raise awareness for both mental health and gender dysphoria charities after his Northampton cousin, who was a local drag queen, passed away in October.

Dave Greenaway, 32 of Coventry is this weekend hosting a charity cabaret evening for his cousin, Adam Richards - also known as Candie Van Cartier - 29, of Northampton, who passed away in October.

All proceeds raised on Sunday will be donated to MIND and Mermaids UK.

The night, which is set to take place at the Boston on Sunday, November 19, at 7pm, will raise money for mental health charity, MIND and Mermaids UK, which aims to raise awareness surrounding gender nonconformity.

Dave said: "He was very very unique, he had a love for dressing up. He loved Halloween.

"He was quite well known on the drag scene, he performed in the competition, Drag Queens of London - he didn't think he would win but he wanted to take part - and he was quite famous in the Boston.

"He was also famous for his huge collections of rings, he literally had hundreds."

The charity cabaret night includes a drag queen performance as well as a game show-style raffle where Dave will call audience members to the stage to enter a £100 prize draw, donated by Dave himself.

Other prizes on the night include a Miller and Carter gift card, a bottle of champagne and family tickets to watch a show at the Northampton Royal & Derngate.

Admission is free of charge but Adam's family is asking cabaret-goers to pledge a goodwill donation of £5 to charity.