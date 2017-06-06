Clothes shop set to leave Northampton's Grosvenor Centre for Rushden Lakes

A designer brand fashion outlet in Northampton has become the first Grosvenor Centre business set to relocate to Rushden Lakes.

Northampton Borough Council made repeated objections to the 31-acre retail and leisure village being built in the north of the county, but failed to stop the scheme being approved by the secretary of state in 2014.

The authority feared the new site, being built just off the A45, would draw businesses and shoppers away from Northampton town centre - and in particular the Grosvenor Centre.

Then-leader of the council David Mackintosh said the scheme had the "potential to damage towns around the county" when it was approved.

This week bosses of the Two Seasons designer brand store, which specialises in surf and skate-style wear, have announced their intentions to move an outlet from the upper floor Grosvenor Centre unit and into Rushden Lakes.

When complete, Rushden Lakes will have 43 shops and restaurants, including well-known names such as Marks & Spencer, H&M, Next, New Look and Primark.

The site is owned by The Crown Estate, which is funding the £140 million shopping and leisure scheme.



