Closure order for Rushden flat after complaints of noise and anti-social behaviour

Reports of noise, rowdy behaviour and alcohol-related disorder have led to the closure of a flat in Rushden.

The closure order has been issued under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.

The property, a flat in Queen Victoria House, Rushden, has been sealed and will be subject to closure for three months.

The order was granted by Northampton Magistrates Court on May 4 following reports from residents of noise nuisance, rowdy behaviour and alcohol-related disorder in the building.

No-one is permitted to re-enter the closed premises until the end of the order.

Anyone entering the address without police or court permission, except the landlord and emergency services, may be carrying out an arrestable offence.

PC Lisa Curtis, anti-social behaviour coordinator, said: “We take reports of nuisance and anti-social behaviour seriously and will work with partner agencies to ensure that positive action is taken where necessary.

“We thank the local community for their ongoing support, patience and urge people to continue reporting.”