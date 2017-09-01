Closure order for Rushden flat after complaints of drug use and anti-social behaviour

Police have boarded up a Rushden flat following months of problems with anti-social behaviour at the address.

The closure order, executed under Section 76/77 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, was issued for 23 Devon Walk, Rushden, today (Friday).

Northampton magistrates granted the order following repeated reports of nuisance and anti-social behaviour at the property.

Complaints have included concerns about drug use, people sleeping in communal areas, litter, damage to the building and human waste being left in communal areas.

The address has been linked to drug supply in Rushden.

The local neighbourhood team has worked alongside Spire Homes to prepare evidence to put before magistrates when submitting the application.

The premises will now be closed for three months, prohibiting the tenant or any visitors from entering the address.

PC Paul Mitchinson, from the East Northants Neighbourhood Team, said: “Local people have been very concerned about the activities taking place at this address for some time, so we are pleased the closure order has been granted.

“We believe it was necessary to prevent further nuisance and disorder from taking place.

“I hope this shows that we do take complaints of anti-social behaviour and drug supply seriously and will take action with partners whenever possible to jointly tackle those people responsible.

“I would urge anyone who has concerns about anti-social behaviour to contact us on 101 or call their local council to report incidents.

“We need as much information as possible to be able to take action and help to tackle the issue.”