Cliftonville hospital staff celebrate praise from patients

Staff at a private hospital are celebrating the excellent feedback given to them by their patients.

An independent survey has shown that 98.8 per cent of patients who received care at BMI Three Shires Hospital in Cliftonville, Northampton, rated their overall quality of care as “very good or excellent”.

Patients were also asked to rate their Consultant’s care - 98.6 per cent said “very good or excellent care”; the quality of overall nursing care 96.1 per cent said “very good or excellent”; and the standard of their accommodation with 93.3 per cent rating it as “very good or excellent”.

Hospital executive director, Dominic Bath, said: “Feedback from our patients is extremely important to us, as it highlights those areas where we do well and shows us where we need to focus.

“We strive to deliver excellent patient care to all our patients – those who come to us through the NHS, through their private medical insurance or who choose to pay for themselves.

“Over the past year we have carried out a number of improvements at the hospital, including a new MRI machine, JAG Accreditation for our endoscopy suite and worked with our local NHS colleagues to help tackle local waiting lists.”

The survey also showed “very good or excellent” for physiotherapy, pharmacy, catering, theatre staff and consultant anaesthetist. Findings were revealed from independent survey operator Quality Health, which assessed responses from 608 patients of BMI Three Shires Hospital who responded to the survey between 1 January and 31 December 2016.

Quality Health also provides the same survey analysis and questions across NHS hospitals.