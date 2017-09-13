'Clean your premises' says district council as hundreds of maggots seen wriggling on Daventry town centre street

Daventry District Council has told town centre businesses to clean up their act after hundreds of maggots were pictured on the street beside an overflowing bin, thought to belong to nearby fast food outlets.

The maggots were pictured strewn across the street on Foundry Place, on the opposite side of the road to the United Reformed Church.

The photographer first thought the maggots were grains of rice, until he approached them for a closer look.

The manager of Pizza Hot confirmed the maggots were not coming from his restaurant's waste because his bin's capacity of 1,100 litres was more than enough to house all the rubbish produced by the fast food outlet.

Other, larger and more popular restaurants, however, do not appear to have enough bins to cope with their waste and it this seems to be the cause for the maggot infestation.

A Daventry District Council spokesman said: "All businesses have a legal obligation to dispose of their waste responsibly and keep the area outside their premises clean and tidy.

The overflowing bin

"The businesses concerned have been reminded of those obligations on a number of occasions and we are now taking steps to ensure they put in place suitable waste regimes that will prevent further environmental issues."

Because Foundry Place is privately-owned land, the district council are not responsible for collecting the bins on the street. But they do have a responsibility to ensure the town is free from environmental issues such as maggots.

Waste management company Suez, whose bin the maggots are seen littered around, have been contacted for a comment.