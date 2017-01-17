CHRON POLL: Should Northampton Borough Council name the councillors who did not pay their tax?

The Chronicle & Echo's has lodged a Freedom of Information request to reveal the councillors who had to be reminded to pay their council tax - but do Chron readers agree they should be named?

A fortnight ago, the Chron reported that seven Northampton borough councillors had to be sent reminders in the 2015/16 year to pay their council tax, following an investigation by Private Eye.

Further digging found three councillors still had an outstanding balance, though the borough has since refused to name them.

However Leeds City Council was recently made to name four councillors who had not paid their taxes after the Information Commissioner ruled last month that their names should be released to the Yorkshire Post.

The authority paid £1,200 for external legal advice and earmarked a further £3,500 for further legal costs to fight the ruling.

The Chron lodged its own Freedom of Information request to Northampton Borough Council last week, which some appear to be in favour of.

Mike Spence said on our Facebook page: “Since the council tax arrears are being paid on the agreed basis by the councillors involved, it would not be appropriate to name them.

"These people are public servants it is totally appropriate that they are named, there should be complete transparency on this and all issues concerning our local government."

Our FOI is still being processed and there is no guarantee it will be successful at the first time of asking.

Three remain in arrears for that year but are meeting the payment plan agreed to clear the outstanding money.

The borough when initially asked, stated: "Since the council tax arrears are being paid on the agreed basis by the councillors involved, it would not be appropriate to name them."

