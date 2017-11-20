Christmas comes to Northampton as panto stars switch-on festive lights

Hundreds gathered in the market square to watch two sportswomen switch on the town’s Christmas lights with stars of this year’s pantomimes.

Emily Williams and Susan Corless were given the illuminating honour after their sporting achievements were recently recognised at the Leisure Trust’s Sports Awards. Keen swimmer, Emily, was commended with the Young Sportswoman Award and Susan, an archery enthusiast, won the Local Sportswoman Award.

Jaymi Hensley.

Emily and Susan joined Heart FM and panto stars Jaymi Hensley and Lydia Lucy on stage to turn the Christmas lights on, following an afternoon of family entertainment.

The entertainment included performances from the casts of Royal & Derngate’s Aladdin and The Jungle Book, The Deco’s Peter Pan and the Looking Glass Theatre’s Beauty and the Beast pantomimes.

The light switch-on marks the start of five weeks of family-friendly Christmas activities in the town, including the return of the Frost Fair, wreath-making workshops, a Victorian Christmas celebration and the new Igloo Cinema.

