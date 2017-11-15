Christmas carnival and 'Enchanted Grotto' will return to Northampton shopping centre this weekend

A Northampton shopping centre will play host to its annual Christmas parade this weekend, complete with Santa and his elves.

Weston Favell’s annual Christmas Carnival is returning to the shopping centre on Saturday (November 18) from 12 noon, promising "plenty of festive fun and entertainment", which will also mark the official opening of the Enchanted Forest Grotto with 120 real-life fir trees.

The parade itself will take place at 1pm and will see Santa and his elves parade through the centre to the grotto to welcome their first visitors.

Centre manager, Kevin Legg said: “Each year we strive to improve our Christmas carnival and grotto, this year will be no different.

"The parade is something I always look forward to, there is always a buzz of excitement in the centre, families love it.

"It really kicks off our countdown to Christmas, a very special time of the year.”

Among a whole host of free entertainment lined up for families, there will be appearances from stilt walkers, a marching band and local groups including the Pulse Majorettes, Razzle Dazzle Dancers, Thomas’s Fund and popular characters Charlie and Dotty.

The Enchanted Forest Grotto opens on Saturday at 1.30pm and will remain in place until Christmas Eve. Full details of opening hours and prices can be found at www.westonfavellshopping.com