Chinese New Year celebrations announced for Northampton Market Square

A public celebration of Chinese New Year 2017 will return to Northampton’s Market Square in February.

The event, which is being organised by Northamptonshire Chinese Society and Northampton Borough Council, will take place from 11am to 3pm on Sunday, February 12.

Top of the entertainment bill will be a traditional Chinese Face Mask Changing artist, who is being flown over from China especially for the event and will be displaying almost-magical levels of dexterity.

The event announcement follows tNorthampton’s first-ever Chinese New Year celebration in 2015, which attracted more than 7,000 visitors to enjoy the mix of traditional entertainment including dragon and lion dances, acrobats and martial arts demonstrations.

And some of Northampton’s leading south-east Asian restaurants set up their stalls, many selling out of food completely.

Councillor Anna King said: “The event was very well supported two years ago and I am delighted to see it back on the calendar.

“I am confident this will be a fun and exciting event which will not only showcase Chinese culture but which will attract members of all our communities into the town centre, benefitting our established businesses.

“The Chinese community is keen for other communities in the town to take part in the event, to make this not only a celebration of the Year of the Rooster but also a celebration of Northampton as well.”

Harry Mau, executive chairman of event organisers Northamptonshire Chinese Society, said: “I was very pleased with the success of the first Chinese New Year celebration in Northampton two years ago.

“But now is the time to really unite the town’s Chinese community and organise a Spring Festival event that is even bigger and better than before.

“We are flying in a fantastic face change artist from China and once again there will be a wide selection of Chinese and south-east Asian cuisine to enjoy from the stalls on the market.

“I think it is vitally important that the Chinese community welcomes all other communities in Northampton to a vibrant and colourful celebration that really puts the town on the map.”