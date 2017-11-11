Chinese exchange teaches lead masterclasses at Northampton primary school

Maths lessons at a Northampton primary school are being led by two Shanghai exchange teachers this week.

Mr Chen Jianjun and Miss Leng Shahua have travelled to Northampton from China to school pupils at Castle Academy, in St George's Street, off Barrack Road.

The masterclasses in maths for Year 3 and Year 6 come as part of an exchange programme by the Department of Education.

Head of maths Cat Stone said: "The lessons are going great and the students are learning lots.

"They teach differently to most teachers in the UK but it's very effective. They really go into the structure of maths and break every lesson down into very small pieces."

The two exchange teachers, known as Mr Chen and Mrs Leng to the children, are in Northampton until November 17. In that time, over 15 other schools will visit Castle Academy to see the two Shanghai tutors in action.

Mrs Stone said: "We will absolutely continue this programme in the future. We've really enjoyed having this opportunity to teach our children in a new way."

The exchange programme was arranged by the National Centre for Excellence in the Teaching of Maths, based in the Denbigh School in Milton Keynes.