Children's ward in Northampton hospital needs your vote to win 100-inch cinema screen

A Northampton children's ward is in the running to receive a £15,000 film room installation.

But they still need the public's vote to win the suite of entertainment equipment, which includes a 100-inch cinema screen, a state-of-the-art surround sound system, a Blu-ray player and a games console, as well as a collection of children's movies.



Northampton General Hospital is now calling on the people of Northampton to vote for its Disney and Paddington children's wards for the 'cine-makeover'.

Finite Solutions, a national company who specialise in home cinema design and are holding the competition, asked patients, hospital staff and members of the public to nominate their local children's hospital to receive the installation.

Simon Mathieson, Finite Solutions’ consultancy director said: “We’ve been blown away by the fantastic response we’ve had to the “Cine-makeover” campaign. There’s definitely a need to create this kind of facility and we’re delighted to be able to offer this fun, exciting and mood-changing package to one, very deserving hospital.

"Thank you to everyone who entered – it’s now up to the public to get behind their local hospital or ward for their chance to win. Good luck to everyone."

Nominees were asked to submit a short description of what the new facility could be used for first, such as hosting a Disney film marathon or a pyjama party.

The people of Northampton can now vote for the Disney and Paddington wards on the Finite Solutions website.