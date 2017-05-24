Children's marathon event happens 'by accident' when organising mum makes Facebook page for friends public

Over 70 children earned their very own medals by running 2km at a Northampton 'mini marathon'.

But the event, which was held on Sunday (May 21), came together 'by accident', says the mother who organised it, who at first only started the event for a few friends.

67 children turned out for the run, and everyone got a medal.

Within days she had 67 children signed up to run with her 5-year-old son on Hardingstone Rec, in Glebe Way, Northampton.

Lindsay Shenton, 40, from Far Cotton, said: "I'm amazed at how well it took care of itself. I had to start saying no to parents who wanted to sign their children up because I was worried about where I was going to find all the medals.

"I heard about a scheme called the Virtual Run, where you complete your run and send your time into the company online. Then they send you a medal.

"I wanted to set one up for my son and some friends, so I made a Facebook group about it. But I made it public. Within a week, I had dozens of parents asking about it."

On your marks, get set, go!

Lindsay wanted to do an awards ceremony on the day of the run but now had to arrange a delivery of 70 medals to meet demand.

Lindsay said: "The Parish Council were fantastic too, who were more than happy to have the run on the Hardingstone Rec.

"I go for a run with my son, George, every weekend just to get him active and I wanted to open that up to others. I'm glad there was such a great response."

The 2km run began at 10.30am on Sunday (May 21) and saw the 67 children run four laps of the course. Entry was £2.99. Everyone who competed was given a medal, which was presented by the Parish Council.

One young runner goes for gold at the Hardingstone Rec.

Lindsay said: "I haven't decided if it will happen again, but I'm surprised it went so smoothly. And it would be great to have a junior's run in Northampton.

"I'm just glad the children had great fun. There were smiles all around."

More photos from the day can be seen at the Hardingstone Runners Facebook page.