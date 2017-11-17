CHILDREN IN NEED: Roade Primary School joins in the fun

Youngsters at Roade Primary School have been raising money for the BBC's Children in Need appeal today.
Assistant head teacher Sally Humphrey said: "We are having a very busy and fun day for Children in Need here at Roade Primary School. All the staff and children have paid £1 to dress in bright, spotty outfits and Year 1 & 2 have been busy all week baking cakes and biscuits for our cake sale that took place at morning break."
