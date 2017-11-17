CHILDREN IN NEED: Ninety-six-year-old joins in 12-hour sponsored bike ride at Northampton care home

Staff, residents and visitors at a Northampton care home took part in a sponsored bike ride to raise money for Children in Need.

The 12-hour fund-raiser took place at Spencer House Care Home, part of the Avery Healthcare group, on Wednesday November 15. They were planning a further "superhero day" today, Friday, to raise more money.

Picture: Spencer House Care Home

Kelly Kostova, training and development manager, said: "We started at 8am and kept an exercise bike going for a 12 hour period until 8pm with staff, visitors, relatives and residents alike.

"The atmosphere was wonderful with lots of comradery and support. The range of age taking part was from staff in their early 20s up to one of our residents at the age of 96 years young.

"We travelled collectively 221.7 kilometres throughout the 12-hour period. We raised in excess of £100 with kind donations as people came into Spencer House to show their support and this will be added to with donations made on Children in Need day this Friday with our Superhero day," she said.

Picture: Spencer House Care Home