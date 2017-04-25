Children help plant tree to mark Northampton pre-school's 30th birthday

A Northampton pre-school celebrated its 30th anniversary with a ceremonial tree planting.

It was also marked the 30-year career of one of its supervisors, Sue Philpott, who has worked for the pre-school since day one.

The Abbey Centre Pre-School, based at the Abbey Centre, in Clannell Road, off Towcester Road, started in January 1987 when the centre was opened by Princess Diana.

Sue said: "It's been an honour to work here and we've gone from strength to strength.

"I've got a wonderful team and the children are all happy and supported.

"The secret to a successful pre-school is a good, relationship with your parents and their children and to have a supportive community together."

The Mayor of Northampton, Councillor Chris Malpas, was on hand to help plant the ceremonial tree.

He said: "The staff here do a terrific job to prepare these children for school and the world beyond. It's a testament to Sue, the lady who helped start it all."

Zoey, a four-year-old at the pre-school, said: "I didn't know buildings could have birthdays."