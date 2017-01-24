Children get back to nature at Northampton school forest classroom

A Northampton school has gone back to nature and opened a classroom in the woods.

The new dedicated Forest School area at Upton Meadows Primary School is a new green space where kids learn in the natural world.

Councillor Jill Hope and the kids of Upton Meadows Primary School open the new forest classroom.

Kids were introduced to the site at a special assembly on January 20 and the classroom was opened the same day by county councillor Jill Hope (Lib Dem, Sixfields).

One child said: “We had so much fun.

"We found the snake’s log pile from the Gruffalo.”

The school hopes the classroom will teach pupils about nature through den building, tree rubbing and bug hunting.

Pupils explore the new forest classroom.

The forest school area includes benches made from tree trunks, bug hotels, nesting boxes, and a kit with tarpaulins, rope, and small tools.

Headteacher at Upton Meadows Primary School, Sue Gardner, added: "To see the children experiencing awe and wonder in the outside environment is inspirational and will benefit all the children in developing their confidence, resilience and self-esteem.

“We are passionate about outdoor learning at Upton Meadows and working with the Land Trust to acquire our Forest School site is going to be such an asset for the school."

The area was created by the Land Trust, a national land management charity.

Charles Langtree, Midlands estate manager at the Land Trust, said: “Getting people engaged with their local green space is one of our priorities here at Upton, and it’s been really rewarding to work with the school to establish this dedicated outdoor classroom.

"The children are already really enthusiastic about the natural world and we hope this space will encourage them to continue learning about and caring for our wildlife and the environment in which they live.”