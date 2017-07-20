Children fight off men-at-arms hold in foam sword melee for Battle of Northampton re-enactment

Dozens of children armed with foam swords viciously fought off a platoon of armoured knights at a re-enactment of the Battle of Northampton.

The annual fair was held at the original field of the battle on the grounds of Delapre Abbey over the weekend of July 15.

The battle was played out by an alliance of three re-enactment groups.

Other events included a cannon fire display, history talks and a grand battle between local re-enactment groups.

Vikki Pearson, from Delapre Abbey Partnership Trust, said: “We had a brilliant time this year. It was all the more special with the backdrop of the Abbey now that the hoardings have come down from around from the refurbishment project.

"We reenacted the ‘essential guide’ to the battle, showing the most decisive moments in the fight.”

The Battle of Northampton was fought on July 10, 1460, and was a major conflict in the War of the Roses between the Yorkists and the Lancasters. It was also the first battle in which artillery was used in England.

There was a live cannonfire demonstration.

Delapre Abbey is currently undergoing a £6.1million restoration project led by Northampton Borough Council.