Chicken shop row in Northampton saw 55-year-old knocked unconcious

A pair of chicken shop customers are being sought after a fight in a fast food takeaway left a man unconscious.

Police officers would like to speak to two men who they say could help their investigation into an assault in Wellingborough Road.

The fight broke out just after midnight in Freddy's Chicken on Saturday, January 28.

The men got involve in an argument with a 55-year-old male while in Freddy’s Chicken, between 12.20am and 1am on Saturday, January 28.

During the verbal spat, one of the pair punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the floor and lose consciousness.

Officers would like to speak to the two men pictured.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.