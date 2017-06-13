Charity walkers heading through Northampton want to raise awareness over stillbirths

A group of charity walkers aiming to raise thousands for research into stillbirths are calling on people to join them during the Northampton leg of their journey.

The 192-mile Thinking out the Box charity event will see pals Paul Taft, Phil Barker, Chelsea Wraxton and Verity Caine trek from London to Wolverhampton for the 4Louis charity

The trust supplies memory boxes to bereaved parents who have lost children to stillbirth or neonatal death and works in partnership with NorthamptonGeneral Hospital.

The foursome are now hoping Northampton folk will join them when they head through the town on June 28.

Paul, 47, said; "We just want to raise awareness of stillbirth and neonatal death.

"As we provide the boxes for Northampton General Hospital, we wanted to let people know that we will be in the town. If they want to join us, come and talk to us or just donate to the cause."

The friends have been pounding the streets for charity since 2010 - though they usually walk between Sunderland and the Midlands.

Paul, a warehouse worker from Northumberland, started the event after his boss's daughter Kirsty Knight lost her son Louis through stillbirth.

Mrs Knight formed the 4Louis charity, which now works with 250 hospitals across the country.

The memory boxes contain items including a card, so the family can write a poem or letter to baby; a curl box for a lock of the baby’s hair, a balloon, and a postcard.

This year's trek will take 11 days to complete,

If you want to join them on the route, get in touch with them via their Twitter page @Walk4Louis, or to donate, head to their Just Giving page here