Charity trekkers battle through bad weather to boost charity

A group of work colleagues have swapped four wheels for two feet as they battled torrential rain, gales, fog and injuries to raise money for charity.

The team of trekkers from Wilcox Limousines, which has a Northamapton manufacturing base, is celebrating after raising nearly three quarters of its fundraising target following the Trailwalker UK challenge.

Raising money for Oxfam UK, the two-day challenge is a 100km walk over the South Downs and is known as one of the UK’s toughest endurance challenges.

This year participants had to trek through some of the worst weather ever seen during the event, including heavy rain, blustering gales and thick mists.

Trailwalker UK aims to raise money to end poverty and is organised with the Queen’s Gurkha Signals.

The Wilcox team, comprising sales manager Malcom Brooks, marketing manager Leila Wilcox, Jade Wilcox-Webb and Lili Robinson, with support from Louis Wilcox and Alan Robinson, has already raised £1,000 and is confident it can hit its total target of £1,400 - hoping people will get behind them to help raise the rest.

Leila Wilcox said: “We were all a little apprehensive but excited about the challenge – training every weekend in preparation.

“The weather was horrendous, we kept going but unfortunately, due to injuries on the day, we were unable to finish.

“We still managed over half of the walk, which is still a huge achievement.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lostourlimousine.