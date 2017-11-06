Charity to launch Christmas Day gift appeal for poorly patients in Northampton

A charity, which supports Northampton General Hospital and community hospitals in Northamptonshire Healthcare Foundation Trust, is launching a Christmas present appeal to put a smile on patient's faces this December.

Northamptonshire Health Charitable Fund aims to enhance patient experience beyond what the NHS can fund and is urging Northampton residents to spread some festive cheer among wards by donating presents, suitable for adults, which they can unwrap on Christmas Day.

Right, AlisonMcCulloch is the charity co-ordinator for Northamptonshire Health Charitable Fund.

The charity, which relaunched in 2016, also provides funding for equipment, research, training and any extras, which help to comfort people when in hospital.

The campaign, 'Christmas Gifts for Patients', co-ordinated by Alison McCulloch, is officially launching on Friday (November 10) and welcomes anyone to donate goodies (which can be dropped off at hospital entrance desks).

To prevent infection, the charity can only accept new items in their original packaging and food must be sealed and in date. Gifts can be placed in a gift bag but they need to stay unwrapped so the team can determine who the presents would be appropriate for.

Patients can donate:

-Tea bags (original/herbal)

-Lip balm

-Toiletries (fragrance free or gentle fragrance)

-Puzzle books

-Sweets

-Cordials

-Biscuits

-Chocolates

-Slipper socks and bed socks

To donate presents, email greenheart@NGH.NHS.uk or contact the charity team on 01604 626927.