Charity shop for the blind ‘picks up pieces’ after burglars ransack the office for donation money

The Northamptonshire Association for the Blind (NAB) are dealing with the ‘tragic consequences’ of a burglary that took place on Valentine’s Day.

A volunteer unlocked the Wellingborough Road shop this morning (Wednesday, February 15) and was alarmed to find the cellar door open and called the shop manager.

On inspection, the manager found damage to the rear of the property and two smashed windows, one of which had been used to gain entry. The burglars ransacked the office in an attempt to find money.

Alex Lohman, Chief Executive of NAB, said: “We are appalled that anyone could stoop so low as to steal from a charity like this.

“Not only have they stolen vital donations which help fund our crucial services to blind and partially sighted people but they have also caused damage in excess of £1000.

“We now have to use our funds to secure and repair the premises, all funds that should’ve been spent on supporting visually impaired adults and children.”

The shop reopened after a few hours of being shut and volunteers worked hard to tidy up the mess.

The NAB Wellingborough Road shop, which is located opposite Co-op, has been trading for over 25 years and relies solely on the goodwill and support of the local community.

NAB urges anyone with any information to contact the police.