Charity collection bag destroyed in Corby fire

Police in Corby are appealing for witnesses after a fence was set alight at the weekend.

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately some time between 11.15pm on Friday, April 21, and 8am on Saturday, April 22.

As well as damaging the fence in Skipton Close, Corby, which was only a few feet away from the house, it melted a number of pots of paint and destroyed a charity bag of clothing that had been put out for collection.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.