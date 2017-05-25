Charity climbers, from Northampton-based house builders, succeed with Three Peaks Challenge

Staff members from David Wilson Homes, who are based in Northampton, have taken on the Three Peaks Challenge and raised £5,077 for charity.

Money raised by the kind-hearted staff will be given to Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Team members took on the challenge which consisted of climbing 11,000 feet and walking over 26 miles, as they tackled Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, and Snowdon.

The team of staff members included quantity surveyors Daniel Turiccki, Sean Hirons and Martin Smith, chief surveyor Chris Thompson, commercial manager Joel Fairham who are based at Riverside Business Park in Northampton and Nottingham-based colleague Mike Little.

Money will go to the hospital which offers care to 90,000 children and young people with complex heart conditions, chronic liver and kidney disease, cancer, serious burns, epilepsy, neurology and cystic fibrosis.

Daniel Turiccki said: “None of us had completed a challenge like this before and so we were all both excited and anxious before we set off.

“Ben Nevis was by far the hardest climb but we were blessed with blue skies and sunshine to pull us to the top.

“After completing the Scafell Pike ascent in three hours 45 minutes we headed to Wales.

“With one peak left we could almost taste the cold beer that awaited us at the bottom of Snowdon.

He added: “We were happy that we completed all three peaks with a combined walking time of 13 hours and 20 minutes and even more so when we exceeded our fundraising target of £5,000.”