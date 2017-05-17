Charity awards nearly £300,000 to communities in Northamptonshire to improve well being

A Northamptonshire charity has awarded £293,611 to groups in the county to help support well being and improve quality of life.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation manages a 'First for Wellbeing Grants Programme' on behalf of the support group, First for Wellbeing CIC, which focuses on improving the public health of Northamptonshire communities.

The latest grant panel has awarded funding to The Notivate Trust group, which aims to tackle mental health problems by delivering an anti-bullying project called 'Singing 4 Breathing'.

This aims to help those diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) to gain confidence through singing and Pacesetter Training CIC will also be on hand support young people to build emotional resilience and self-esteem.

Rachel McGrath, CEO said: "We are delighted to have funded on behalf of our donors a brilliant array of spring and summer social activities supporting healthy lifestyles and projects, which will specifically tackle improved wellbeing and support through preventing bullying, reducing social isolation and providing education and training on emotional and mental health."

A walking and mindfulness project were also awarded a grant in time for National Walking month and the world conker championships, Ministry of Bicycles and Solden Hill House were all awarded funding to encourage others to go outdoors and keep active in Northamptonshire.

In 2016, the fund enabled 2144 adults and carers to attend regular social activities, 5945 people to access support services as well as 13,206 adults and carers to participate in community activities for the first time.