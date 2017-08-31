Chance for collectors to display their treasures at Northampton museum

Collectors are being invited to display their goods at a special one-day exhibition at a newly refurbished Northampton museum.

The third annual Collectors' Day will be held on Saturday, November 4 from noon to 4pm at Abington Park Museum and organisers are on the lookout for more hidden gems to add to the exhibition.

Last year’s event saw 11 collectors exhibit their treasures, ranging from Bassett Lowke trains to historic bottles, local railway memorabilia and a collection of books and ephemera relating to the artist John Constable.

Councillor Anna King, Northampton Borough Council cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “Collectors' Day is a day for all the family to celebrate collecting and for the collectors to share their enthusiasms. Collections of all types will be considered and we do hope that even more people will take part this year."

Collections already confirmed to be on display at this year’s event include the history of gardening artefacts from Northamptonshire Natural History Society and the return of the ever popular Bassett Lowke trains, which will be set up on a full track for everyone to enjoy in action.

It is free to display a collection at the exhibition and collectors are urged to sign up before the deadline of Friday, September 29.

Anyone interested in taking part should call 01604 838111 or email museums@northampton.gov.uk