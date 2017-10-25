Chainsaw-wielding madmen and haunted train tracks at Northampton village pub ghost walk

Ghosts, witches and skeletons will lurk around every corner at a Northampton village ghost walk this weekend.

The town's oldest pub, the Old Cherry Tree, is holding a haunted tour around Great Houghton this Saturday (October 24), with frights and scares ready to jump out at every turn.

The tour starts the Old Cherry Tree in Cherry Tree Lane.

The route will pass through darkened cemeteries, abandoned railways and derelict buildings, and end with an evening at the pub.

Organiser and manager of the Old Cherry Tree Teresa Shaw said: "Walkers should be prepared for a scare. A man with a chainsaw has been spotted across the field near the derelict building. A haunted train has been seen on the old railroad tracks, and a witch could be stirring her cauldron near St Mary's Church. Be ready for some scary moments on this ghoulish route.

"The Old Cherry Tree will be decorated up to the nines for after the ghost walk. We're really pleased to be holding this event for the local church."

The event starts at the cemetery at the end of Cherry Tree Lane, off High Street, at 6pm with a BBQ and homemade toffee apples.

There is a fancy dress competition open throughout the night for children and adults.

Tickets are available for the 45-minute tour from the Old Cherry Tree pub for £1 each. All proceeds from the evening will be donated to St Mary's Church.