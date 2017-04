Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves broke into a car in Wellingborough and stole several items.

A red Renault Scenic parked in Strode Road was broken into sometime between midnight on Thursday, April 13, and 5.30am on Friday, April 14.

A police spokesman said CDs and an empty cash box were stolen.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.