CCTV: Two wanted over Grendon burglary

Police have released images of two men they want to speak to after a burglary in Grendon.

A property in Main Road was broken into at about 3pm on Wednesday, August 16.

Do you recognise these men?

Offenders are believed to have tried to gain access to a house before eventually breaking into an outbuilding and taking items including tools.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.