CCTV shows men wanted by police over fuel theft in Northampton

Officers would like to speak to the two men pictured as it’s believed they may have information about a theft that took place in Northampton.

The driver of a grey Hyundai Tucson filled up with fuel at the Shell Garage in Towcester Road, Northampton, on Monday, 28 August and drove off without paying, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

Police would like to speak to this man.

The incident took place at about 1.10am and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.