CCTV shows attackers who robbed and assaulted group of three men

A trio of three men were attacked by two strangers in Northampton some time between 2.45am and 3am on Sunday, October 1.

One of the attackers assaulted two members of the group by punching them, causing visible facial injuries in Byfield Road, St James.

This man was spotted at the BP Garage in Westbridge shortly after midnight.

The other suspect joined in the attack by kicking one of the victims in the head. One victim was asked to hand over his wallet, which was later discarded.

Two men who were spotted at the BP Garage in Westbridge shortly after midnight are wanted for questioning by police investigating the incident.

If anyone has any information about their identity or whereabouts, please call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.