Officers have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in relation to a theft from a Northampton jewellers.

The alleged crime happened sometime between Saturday, 31 December and Thursday, January 5, police said today, when a number of items of jewellery were stolen from Hatton Goldsmith in Wood Hill, Northampton.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.